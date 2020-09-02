Direct bus between B’luru airport and Mysuru

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is introducing a two-way direct bus service — Fly bus — from the Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (KIAB) to Mysuru from September 10, an official said on Wednesday.

“KSRTC is planning to introduce Fly bus service for the convenience of the travelling public enroute KIAB to Mysuru and back with effect from September 10,” said an official of the road transport corporation.

Mysuru is 210 km southwest of Bengaluru.

With four to and fro services in a day, the Fly bus will take four hours to reach the destination. KSRTC has fixed the fare at Rs 750 per passenger.

The transporter operates services in 17 of the 30 districts across the state and also to Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Kerala, Maharashtra, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.