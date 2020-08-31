Diplomat Mustapha Adib poised to become Lebanon’s PM

\r\nBEIRUT: Lebanon's president is holding consultations with heads of parliamentary blocs to designate a new prime minister for the crisis-stricken country, with a career diplomat poised to win the job on Monday.\r\nLebanon's ambassador to Germany, Mustapha Adib, was expected to be named as prime minister-designate and asked to form a new government after winning the backing of major parties, including the crucial support of senior politicians from his own Sunni Muslim community.\r\nThe consultations were being held hours before French President Emmanuel Macron was due to arrive for a two day-visit, during which he is expected to press Lebanese officials to formulate a new political pact to lift the country out of its multiple crises and political stalemate in the wake of the devastating Beirut explosion earlier this month.\r\nIt's Macron's second visit to the former French protectorate in less than a month.\r\nHe came days after the devastating August 4 blast in the port of Beirut that killed 190 people, wounded 6,000 and damaged residential and commercial areas in large parts of the capital.\r\nThe government resigned less than a week after the blast.\r\nMacron and other world leaders as well as the International Monetary Fund have refused to give assistance to Lebanon before its leaders enact major reforms.\r\nThe swift consensus around Adib, a little known diplomat, signalled a sense of urgency by Lebanon's traditional politicians to try and contain the rapidly worsening economic and financial crisis and show movement ahead of Macron's visit.\r\nFormer Prime Minister Saad Hariri emerged from his meeting with Aoun on Monday, telling reporters his 18-member bloc had given its backing to Adib.\r\nHe called for the formation of a government of experts "that implement reforms aimed at restoring the world's confidence in our economy so we can start to emerge from this crisis."\r\nAdib, who returned from Germany to Lebanon on Saturday, was the only name to emerge as a favourite for the post of prime minister, who according to Lebanon's sectarian-based power sharing system has to be a Sunni Muslim.\r\nThe candidate who gets the most support is asked to form the new Cabinet, but Lebanon's divided political class has often been bogged down over who holds senior posts and key ministries.\r\nAdib was named by four former prime ministers, including Hariri, on the eve of Monday's consultations.