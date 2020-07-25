DilBechara creates all-time record by getting highest rating

Late Sushant Singh Rajput’s film DilBechara left everyone emotional when it premiered on Disney PlusHotstar on Friday. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra and also starring SanjanaSanghi, the film is an official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars. Within minutes of the release, DilBechara witnessed viewers taking over the OTT platform to watch Sushant’s last film, due to which the site reportedly got crashed for some time. On the other hand, the film also broke the record as its IMDb rating climbed to 10 within half an hour of the release. With over 21 thousand votes, the current IMDb rating of DilBechara stands at 9.8.

DilBechara shows Sushant Singh Rajput as Manny who is suffering from osteosarcoma while SanjanaSanghi plays the role of KizieBasu battling thyroid cancer. At present, the film is at the top position on IMDb in its ‘Top Rated Indian Movies’ list, defeating Kamal Haasan and R Madhavan’s 2003 Tamil film AnbeSivam.

Fans were thrilled to know that DilBechara is the highest rated Indian film. Many called it a tribute to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. One Twitter user said, “That’s what we call a tribute to #SushantSinghRajpoot …His presence will be missed and remembered. …10/10 on #IMDb..Record breaking. …Never ever happened to any movie.” Another said, “I didn’t think I had the strength to watch the movie till the end. I hate watching a movie where there’s a sad ending, did it only for youHeart suit.

This movie broke every record, YouTube trailer, IMDB 9.9 everything~ for you. But only one problem, you’re not here :’)”