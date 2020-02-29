Diganth, Andy to once appear together on screen

For Diganth, his upcoming film is special for two reasons. For starters, it reunites him and Aindrita Ray onscreen after eight years, their last outing being Parijatha. More importantly, it is film based on his hometown, Sagara, which sees him play a farmer. Directed by debutant Vinayaka Kodsare, the untitled film will be wholly based in Nittur and Sigandur, two hamlets in Sagara.

“I play Shankara, a Havyaka maani — the community I belong to in real life, too — who is a farmer and owns an agro shop in the village. Aindrita plays a lawyer who I meet and fall in love with. We are happy to be back onscreen together,” says the actor. Director Vinayaka adds, “My film is about showcasing the grameena sogadu of this Havyaka community belt and the beauty and intricacies of life in Sagara.

There’s suspense and comedy involved, too.” Meanwhile, Ranjani Raghavan will also play a pivotal role in the film. “I play Soumya, a village belle who works at a manure shop. Shankara has a crush on her and she reciprocates his affection. This is my fourth onscreen outing and my most realistic character yet. My role is a detour from the regular song-and-dance routine,” she signs off.