‘Dia’ heroine Kushee Ravi takes spooky course

Kushee Ravi, popular as the Dia hudugi, is now getting ready to spook viewers with her next. The actor, who is a part of Bharath G’s upcoming directorial Spooky College, has finished 70 percent of the shoot. The film also stars Vivek Simha. The team had camped at Dharwad where the entire filming was done at a 103-year-old college for over 25 days.

The crew is back in Bengaluru now, and sharing her experience of working in her first psychological thriller, which blends elements of horror and comedy, Kushee said, “The audience saw me as a subtle actor in Dia. So this will be a totally different genre from me to them.

Spooky College will show me in two shades, and the director has presented the character in a little loud manner, in terms of my expressions and body language.” She added, “There is always an excitement when you get a play a new character, which was the case with Spooky College as well.”

The team, which is now left with a fortnight of shooting, will be heading back to Dharwad and will later visit the dense forest of Dandeli, where they plan to wrap the shoot. Spooky College is produced by Prakash H K under the banner of Shree Devi Entertainers.

It also has Prithvi Rashtrakuta making his acting debut as the antagonist, while Prakash Belawadi, Hanumanth Gowda, Raghu Raman Koppa, Vijay Chendoor, Arvind Bolar, M K Mutt, and Ashwin Hassan also comprise the ensemble star cast. The film comes with the tag line, ‘Admissions Open’. It has Ajaneesh Loknath composing the music, and Manohar Joshi handling cinematography.