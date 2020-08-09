‘Dia’ couple to team up yet again

After the success of Dia, the lead pair of the film, Kushee Ravi and Pruthvi Ambaar, are working together in another movie. Confirming the news, an elated Kushee says, “I am super excited to be working with Pruthvi again. He is a talented actor, and a great co-star to work with.” Dia, which released in February this year, was well-received by the audiences. However, the storyline left many with an overwhelming sense of loss, as the movie ends on a sad note. So, would the pair’s next outing also portray a similar fate for the characters? “Not at all. This film is also a love story, but the plot here is different from our last movie,” the actress responds.

Giving a glimpse of her character in the upcoming movie, Kushee says, “In my previous film, my character was an introvert, whereas in this movie, I play the role of a musician, who is neither an introvert nor an extrovert.” The makers, she informs, are still in the process of fine-tuning the script.

Kushee, who has been busy reading scripts during the lockdown, is happy to have found the ‘perfect story’. “I have been extremely choosy while reading the new scripts. I always keep my fans’ expectations in mind while deciding on doing a film. I have had so many people telling me how much they loved my character in Dia, and I want to make a similar impression with my next projects as well. I want to play a character that stays in everyone’s mind and makes an impact. And luckily, this story offers just that,” she explains.

Meanwhile, shooting for her ongoing project, Nakshe, is on hold. “It might start in August end or September. The team is waiting for the current situation to get a little better,” Kushee sums up.