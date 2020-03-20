Dhruva Sarja’s next with Nanda Kishore to be launched in May

There was a recent buzz about Dhruva Sarja, who awaits the release of Pogaru, that the star is all set to team up with director Nanda Kishore once again for a project.

The latest update is that the film is officially to be launched on May 5. To be produced by Uday Mehta, Dhruva Sarja was quoted by Cinemaexpress as saying “I will be juggling between shooting for Uday Mehta’s project and Pogaru’s promotions. Depending on all of this, we will fix the release date.”

Meanwhile, after wrapping up this untitled project, Dhruva will be teaming up with the production house People Media Factory. Speculations were rife the star will be remaking Nani’s Ninnu Kori. Refuting the rumors, Dhruva said, “No, not at all. At present, I have no plan to do a remake. As of now, I have signed up People Media Factory, and we are yet finalise on the story and director. The project will take off after I complete my commitments with the current two projects.”

Meanwhile, the shooting of Pogaru has been wrapped up except the songs and it has reached the post-production mode, we hear. The first copy of the film, originally scheduled to be completed by February, has April as the new date. Another interesting detail that has emerged about Pogaru is that the film will be released in Kannada and Telugu.

Directed by Nanda Kishore, Pogaru features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Dhananjay has been roped in to play the baddie in this flick. Raghavendra Rajkumar and Mayuri are playing pivotal roles as well.

French bodybuilder Morgan Aste, popularly known as ‘The Big Rock’, American professional bodybuilder Kai Green, International Athlete-Evolution Sports Nutrition, John Lucas and German fitness sensation Jo Linder have been signed up for the film. An important action sequence, which will form the film’s climax, will feature the lead star Dhruva Sarja and the bodybuilders.

The technical crew of this film includes V Hari Krishna for music and Vijay Milton for cinematography. Pogaru is bankrolled by BK Gangadhar under his banner.