Dhruva Sarja donates his hair to cancer patients

Kannada film star Dhruva Sarja has been sporting long tresses that he has been usually styling into a man bun for the past few years. This has been a part of his look for his upcoming release Pogaru, which is being directed by filmmaker Nandakishore and is in the post-production stage.

Dhruva recently shared a new video that showed him doing away with the tresses and donating it to a worthy cause. The Action Prince of Sandalwood donated his hair to support cancer patients and spoke about how this is something that more people can also help out people in need the way he has. He told people that anyone with hair longer than 10 inches can donate their hair and help support young cancer patients.

Dhruva Sarja’s Pogaru is among one of the most awaited films in the Kannada film industry. The film was supposed to have released this summer, but the pandemic has delayed those plans. The team shot for the film after the permission for shooting was given during the unlock phases and the film is now in the post production stage. The song Karabuu from the film has been one of the most loved and watched songs this year, with it becoming a rage especially among the mass audiences. The song has been composed by Chandan Shetty and this film marks the debut of Chandan Shetty as a full-fledged composer in Sandalwood.

Dhruva’s new film was launched recently. This sees him reunite with Pogaru filmmaker Nandakishore once again. The film is being backed by Uday Mehta and it was flagged off with a muhurta at a temple in Bengaluru.