Dhruva, Rashmika’s Pogaru to release on April 24

Pogaru, starring Dhruva Sarja and Rashmika Mandanna, hitting theaters in April stands confirmed with the production house fixing the release date for April 24. An official announcement will be made about this after the film passes the Censor Board.

The film, directed by Nanda Kishore, is currently canning the second last song in Chennai, where they have erected a huge setup. The team will then follow it with the final song — the introduction track — to be shot in Hyderabad from March 10.

Meanwhile, post-production work is on in full swing, with V Harikrishna working on the background score. The film’s songs is composed by Chandan Shetty.

An announcement of the audio release has been made, and the makers will be unveiling the album in the coming days. Dhurva Sarja was last seen in Bharjari, in September 2017, while Rashmika Mandanna’s last release in Kannada was Yajanmana in March 2019.

Produced by BK Gangadhar, Pogaru has a host of interesting star cast. The film, which sees Dhurva Sarja in a notorious character, will have Dhananjay featuring in a negative shade.

Mayuri, Ravi Shankar, Chikkanna, and Kuri Pratap will play pivotal roles. The film’s cinematography is by Vijay Milton, and the highlight will be the climax that will bring together the Action Prince along with bodybuilders Kai Greene, Morgan Aste, Johan Lucas, and Jo Linder.