Dheekshith Shetty to team up Pruthvi Ambaar again

After making the transition from the small screen to films with Dia, actor Dheekshith Shetty has been careful about his upcoming projects. His next, we are told is a film called KTM, which he was shooting for until the pandemic brought everything to a standstill, and will resume later this year. Talking about his character, the actor says, “In Dia, I was an introvert, whereas here, I have four different shades to portray. This film is a love story and traces the life of the hero over six years.” In fact, the actor reveals that his current unkempt and bearded look is one of his looks for that character.

This is not the only film that Deekshith is committed to currently. “I have signed two films, for which shooting is yet to start. One of the films is being directed by the co-director of Dia, Praveen Channapa, in which I will team up with Pruthvi Ambaar yet again. Pruthvi has a negative shade in the film and I play a cop who follows the law and is trying to solve a murder mystery,” says the actor, adding that the clincher for him was the fact that he was getting to play a police officer. The film, he adds, is likely to go on floors in October this year. Meanwhile, his third film, a thriller, is still in pre-production and has actors Krishna Hebbale, Sarah Reddy and Archana Kumar on board.

The lockdown, says Deekshith, was not just an extended break for him, as he shot for a Kannada-Telugu bilingual short film in that time. The five-minute long film is all set to release on August 28. “It’s a short film called Oh Fish, in which I co-star Vainidhi Jagdish. It is a feel-good film that audiences can enjoy. We made the film over two days, ensuring that we had a minimal crew and followed all standard safety precautions,” wraps the actor.