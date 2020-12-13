Dharmasthala devotees face hardship, KSRTC incurs huge loss

Beltangady

The transport workers strike has caused inconvenience to score of devotees arriving in Dharmasthala, where the Lakshadweepotsava celebration is in full swing. In addition, KSRTC has also lost huge revenue as a major part of its income used to be generated during this time.

In normal times, more than 350 buses ply to various parts of the state from Dharmasthala every day. During Lakshadweepotsava celebration additional trips are scheduled for a week. Starting from 5:30 am there are buses to Bengaluru every 15 minutes, to Udupi and Mangaluru every half an hour and to Subramanya every 10 minutes. During Lakshadweepotsava, in Dharmasthala depot alone has a minimum of 50 additional buses used to be deployed for service. Everyday 30 trips were being made to Madikeri, B C Road, Sullia and Puttur.

However, this time due to the strike all this is not possible. Ten trips of Rajahamsa buses have also been cut. During Lakshadweepotsava, KSRTC used to get an income of Rs 22 lac per day. This year in the first two days, the income has not even reached Rs 10 lac. Only a handful of buses have made trips due to the strike.

Though the strike began on Friday, some buses made trips and the public did not feel the heat. However, on Saturday, all the staff supported the strike, due to which only 40 buses out of the 140 in Dharmasthala depot ferried passengers.

Hundreds of staff of KSRTC supported the strike and remained in Dharmasthala itself. They acted as cooks for themselves and the passengers in the bus depot itself.

Shivaram Naik, depot manager of KSRTC, Dharmasthala says, “Due to the strike called for by the staff, buses have not made trips. Due to coronavirus, we had lost lots of income. Now the revenue has depleted further due to the strike by the employees. Though we had to put additional buses for Lakshadweepotsava it is not possible due to the protest.”Devotees arrive by train from Hassan due to transport workers’ strike

Devotees of Dharmasthala who have arrived in Hassan from various parts of the state are going to the holy place in small private vehicles due to the transport workers’ strike that has entered the third day on Sunday.

The devotees, who have decided to visit Dharmasthala in the wake of the last Karthika have arrived in Hassan by train. But they are paying exorbitant price to private vehicles to go to Dharmasthala as there are no buses.In addition, the passengers who are going to various parts of the state from Hassan including Mysuru must pay more. The bus charge from Hassan to Mysuru is Rs 120. However, the private vehicles are demanding Rs 500.Special puja will be offered to Shri Manjunatha Swamy of Dharmasthala on the night of December 14. Interreligious convention and literature convention is also going to be held as every year. Only the exhibition is cancelled this year. All other programmes will be held as per Covid rules.Dharmasthala has been decorated with lights for the Deepotsava. The temple, Beedina house of Heggade, entrance, garden, lodges and the Bahubali mountain are decorated with lights.