ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Dhanveerrah and Sreeleela to star in ‘By2Love’

IBC Office December 19, 2020
0 35 Less than a minute

Director Hari Santhosh’s next project is a romantic drama starring Dhanveerrah, which he will begin before he starts shooting for the actor’s action entertainer, Bumper. The film is titled By2Love, and the director has penned a love story for the Bazaar hero.

The romantic subject will have KISS heroine Sreeleela playing the female lead. She made her acting debut with AP Arjun’s directorial, and was recently signed for Dhruva Sarja’s Dubaari.  By2Love will see another fresh pairing in Sandalwood, with Dhanveerrah and Sreeleela sharing screen space for the first time.

Dhanveerrah, who made his mark with director Suni’s Bazaar, will be seen on the big screen for the second time. Hari Santhosh, the director of films like Alemari and College Kumar, his previous directorial was an historical drama, Bicchugatti: Chapter 1.

By2Love will be bankrolled by KVN Production, and Suprith Production. The team busy with the pre-production work will start shooting on Jan. 4. The romantic drama will have Ajaneesh B Loknath composing the music. Mahendra Simha, who was part of the technical crew for Tagaru and the yet-to-be-released, Ek Love Ya, will be working as the DOP for By2Love.

Tags
Show More

IBC Office

Related Articles

December 19, 2020
35

Tamannaah Bhatia, Varun Konidela gear up for ‘F3’ shoot

December 19, 2020
34

Singer Neha Kakkar teases pregnancy

December 19, 2020
28

Sandalwood director Budal Krishnamurthy passes away

December 19, 2020
78

#ProjectShivajinagar: MLA Rizwan Arshad, BBMP Chief clears black spots

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker