Dhanveerraahputs full stop to rumours

Rachita Ram’s visit to Sandalwood actor Dhanveer Gowda’s house visit lead to various rumours. Some of their fans had commented on social media as ‘super jodi’. There was also rumours spread that Rachita will work with Dhanveer for his next film. But, the actor clarified all the rumours saying “Rachita and I know each other from long time. She was going to her friend’s home which is close by to my place. As she called me to visit home, I invited her as I was at home. I introduced her to my family. There is nothing beyond this”

Dhanveer has worked for only one film, Bazaar. But he already have a big fan following. His physic also suit mass stories. So there is good expectation on him in the film industry.He is currently shooting for Hari Santosh’s ‘Bumper’. He is preparing for it during this lockdown and getting workout and dance training.

“First film of yours got very good response. Choose good scripts. Mass ad Entertainment scripts will suit for you. Along with it get trained for dance, acting and other activities too,” Racchu gave a few tips to Dhanveer during the visit.