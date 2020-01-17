Dhanveerah-starrer ‘Bumper’ gets a festive launch

A grand festive launch was held for Dhanveerah-starrer “Bumper”, with Darshan as the chief guest on the occasion of ‘Makara Sankrantri’. The film, directed by Hari Santhosh and produced by Suprith, will go on floors in February. Ajaneesh B Loknath, who is basking in the success of “Avane Srimannarayana”, is composing the music for the film. Suprith, who produced “Bharaate”, is producing the film. This is his second film as a producer. Dhanveerah made his debut as an actor last year with “Bazaar”. Although the film did decent business at the box office, it did really well on digital platforms. Its Hindi-dubbed version was also a big hit. Dhanveerah impressed everyone with his macho look. Dhanveerah took the time to select his second film as he did not want to disappoint his fans. Darshan wished the team all the best and hoped that the film would do wonders at the box office. He also praised Dhanveerah for his dedication and said he has a great future ahead.