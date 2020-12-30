ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Dhanush wraps up the shoot of his upcoming film ‘Atrangi Re’ co-starring Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan

IBC News Bureau December 30, 2020
Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan were shooting for their upcoming film ‘Atrangi Re’ in Delhi and Agra. Now, Dhanush has wrapped up the shoot and the film celebrated the same with a small party. Dhanush and Sara along with director Aanand L Rai had a cake cutting ceremony. The south star looked handsome in a blue shirt teamed with black pants while Sara wore a beige Kurta-Pyjama for the occasion.

Meanwhile, according to the reports, Sara will be seen essaying a double role in the film.

Sara had started shooting for the film in March in Varanasi, however, due to lockdown, the shooting was stalled. Now, reportedly, Akshay and Sara will complete their portions in March in a seven-day schedule. Also, this is the second time Dhanush is collaborating with filmmaker Aanand L Rai. Earlier, they worked together in the film ‘Raanjhanaa‘.

