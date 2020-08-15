Dhananjaya starrer don Jayaraj’s biopic titled as ‘Head Bush’

Puneeth Rajkumar took to his social media handles to launch the title of the Dhananjaya starrer Jayaraj biopic. The film has been titled Head Bush. The poster reveals interesting clues on what the film might be. This two part film that has been based on the book My Days In The Underworld by Agni Sridhar, who has witnessed the underworld first hand, will be directed by debutant filmmaker Shoonya and is backed by Ashu Bedra. The film was launched in February with a press briefing, where the team spoke about what they have in store then.

While the film was supposed to take off this summer, it has been delayed by the pandemic and the filmmakers plan to kickstart it soon. Dhananjaya, meanwhile, has used the break during the pandemic to prepare for the role and has worked on his physique and now sports a new beefed up avatar for the film.

Dhananjaya had told during the launched of the film that, “The movie is set between 1974 to 1977 and shows the reign of Jayaraj during that period. We are making it a two-part film because we wish to capture the journey of the character as effectively as possible,” he shares. He added that taking on an underworld subject, creates curiosity among audiences. “World over, this is a theme that has captured the fancy of many. Al Pacino, Robert De Niro have done such roles too. Coming back to the film, I love the way Agni sir has penned the script and have read many of his works. The experiences he brings to the table, for this project, will lend more gravitas to the subject. I feel proud that I have gotten a challenging film like this,” he also said.