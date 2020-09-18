Dhananjaya, Rachita starrer film starts shooting

The new movie directed by ‘ Pushpaka Vimana’ Rabindranath starring Dhananjaya and Rachita started off from Friday.

Speaking about this, producer Vibhat said, “Dhananjaya and Rachita Ram are both Sandalwood biz actresses. Rachita and Dhananjaya remembered him when we went out to film this story. Go and tell the story to both of them happily agreed. He told me that watching ‘Pushpaka Vimana’ is a lot of people’s emotional story. The film will be shot in the beautiful surroundings of Udupi, Kundapur, Agumbe, Kerala. We will follow all the guidelines of the government and shoot.” he said.

“Vibhit and his team have known me for a long time. His team is great. This is a movie with a special story. I am happy to be working with Rachita Ram for the first time. There is a special power in their eyes. There is a belief that a good actress, our combination of people will definitely like it. This is a typical story cinema and my character is different. Poor Rascal, the opposite of the roles of the saga cinema. Both directors and producers are technicians.

Actor Dhananjaya says that everyone is working on the story.

Speaking about the film just a few days ago, Rachita said, ‘My film will be a memorable film. Glad to have made a good movie. I participated in the shooting for the first look with actor Dhananjaya. I heard about him being a fantastic actor. When I started acting with them that was the experience. He will get into the role.