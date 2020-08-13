Dhananjay, Rachita Ram’s film titled ‘Monsoon Raaga’

The new film starring Dhananjay and Rachita Ram, helmed by Pushpaka Vimana director S Ravindranath and produced by Vikhyath Chitra, is speculated to be titled Monsoon Raaga. An official announcement about this will be made by the production house on August 23, on the occasion of Dhananjay’s birthday. The film’s first look will also be revealed then, and the team is busy with getting a photo shoot done for that. While Rachita Ram had previously worked with S Ravidranath, this is the first for Dhananjay will team up with the director and producer.

The film is said to be placed in a retro backdrop. Both Dhananjay and Rachita had said earlier that they will play never-seen-before roles, raising curiosity around the film’s content. Meanwhile, there have been reports of Dhananjay and Rachita Ram teaming up for Prabhu Srinivas’s upcoming venture Daali, produced by Yogesh Narayan, for which the team had shot a small chunk in Lucknow. However, which film will hit the screens first is not known yet.

According to sources, Monsoon Raaga is likely to go on floors in September or October, depending on the prior commitments that need to be completed by the actors. Vikyath Chitra has also Inspector Vikram lined up for release. The film, directed by Naraimsha, stars Prajwal Devaraj and Bhavana, while Darshan will make a guest appearance. The post-production work of the movie is over, but the shooting of one song is pending.

Apart from Monsoon Raaga, Rachita’s other films are 100 and Ek Love Ya that are ready for release. She has also completed the shoot for her first Telugu film, Super Machi, and is waiting to start April, Lilly, and Veeram. Dhananjay, who is waiting for Yuvarathnaa and Pogaru to release, has to complete Badava Rascal. The actor is also gearing up to play the role of MP Jayaraj, and the film’s title will be revealed by Puneeth Rajkumar on August 15.