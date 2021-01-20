‘Dhaakad’: Divya Dutta looks bold and menacing as ‘Rohini’

After Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta became the latest one to unveil the first look poster of her character from ‘Dhaakad’. Her character looks bold and dauntless in the poster.

Sharing the poster with her fans on Twitter, Divya wrote, ‘She looks menacing, but that doesn’t even describe how evil she can be! presenting my look as Rohini for #Dhaakad, arriving in cinemas on 1st October 2021. @KanganaTeam @DeepakMukut @RazyGhai #sohelmaklai @AsylumFilms @rampalarjun @DhaakadTheMovie @CastingChhabra @writish’

Earlier, Kangana and Arjun took to their social media handles to share their first look character posters with their fans.

Kangana wrote, ‘She is fearless and Fiery! She is Agent Agni India’s first female led action thriller, #Dhaakad releasing in theatres on 1st October 2021!’

Arjun captioned it, ‘Boom 💥 Evil has a new name- Rudraveer! an antagonist who is dangerous, deadly and cool at the same time! @SohamRockstrEnt’s #Dhaakad🔥 in cinemas on 1st October 2021!’

The makers have also roped in Tetsuo Nagata, an award-winning cinematographer who has worked in major Hollywood action flicks.

Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, ‘Dhaakad’ will hit the theatres on October 1, 2021.