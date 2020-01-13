Development work hampered by delay in Mayoral, Dy Mayoral elections: Shashidhar Hegde

Mangaluru: Former mayor Shashidhar Hegde informed that several developmental works are pending in the Mangaluru City Corporation’s (MCC) limits as the Mayor and Deputy Mayor have not yet been elected.

Addressing the reporters here on Monday, January 13, Hegde said that former mayor Bhaskar K’s term ended on March 7, 2019. Even though the MCC election was held on November 12, 2019, the elected members have not yet received power. Even though the BJP government is in power, it has not yet sorted out the issue of reservation for mayor and deputy mayor selection.

“Earlier, the MCC was in 7th position in the health sector and now it has slipped to the 152nd position. As the elected members have no power now, the officials are unable to respond to the grievances of the public. The newly elected members of the MCC are clueless about how to rectify the public’s issues. Hence, the government should immediately sort out the reservation issue for the mayor and deputy mayor selection,” he said.

MLC and district Congress president Hareesh Kumar, elected members of the MCC Lancelot Pinto, Naveen D’Souza, A C Vinayraj, Jacinta Alfred, Praveenchandra Alva, Keshav Maroli and others were present