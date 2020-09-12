Development of Art Gallery at Vaccine Depot

Belagavi

The Belagavi Smart city limited has floated tenders Requesting for Proposals with all the details of the project with its exact location in the Vaccine Depot Belagavi.

The objective of the Project is toTo foster a better understanding of the importance of historical artifacts in our lives.To provide an overview of collecting methods and rationales and help visitors better understand the role of history museums in preserving the past.To help visitors learn from historical artifacts and inspire them to learn more about the process.To entertain and amuse visitors with the variety and scope of the gallery/museum’s collection.

The objective of the Project is to develop the Art Gallery as a central information repository from where tourists and visitors from world over are able to experience and learn the social, cultural heritage of Belagavi Region, The Art Gallery development is envisaged to boost the tourist foot fall at a regional level.

Zoning & Circulation

The display halls at the gallery must be divided into zones, this will help the visitors understand and explore the gallery and the artifacts comprehensively.

Each zone must focus on different aspects of art, be it jewellery, clothing, or sculptures from various regions of India.

The art of Belagavi has made a commendable impact and must be given prime importance at the gallery. This is to educate people about the past and encourage artists to create and promote their art.

*Zoning of the gallery to focus on the following: –

ZONE 1: ART OF INDIA- WALL PAINTINGS, SCULPTURE, AND JEWELLERY

This zone must briefly cover the overarching art style of ancient India and offers a few glimpses of the art of modern India through procured artifacts or replicas of wall paintings, sculpture and jewellery.

ZONE 2: ART OF INDIA- FOLK AND TRIBAL ART

This zone must focus on the historical revolution of Indian art around religious influence on and the natural connect with people that it had. This was evident in the tribal and folk art of the time. The medium used must be procured artifacts or replicas of tribal jewellery, musical instruments, weapons, or attire.

ZONE 3: ART OF KARNATAKA- DANCE AND THEATRE

This zone must showcase the rich cultural heritage of tribal Karnataka by graceful and calibrated performances in dance, drama, theatre, and music, with the help of a diorama of the various dances and theatrical sets and mannequins depicting the attire and actions of dances.

ZONE 4: ART OF KARNATAKA- PAINTINGS

This area must showcase the distinct art of Karnataka, namely Chittara and Mysore paintings with the help of procured or recreated paintings hung on free standing panels.

ZONE 5: ART OF KARNATAKA- SAREES, IVORY, WOOD, METAL, STONEWORK

This zone must highlight the varied attire, art forms and crafts that have evolved in this region, such as metal ware, wood, ivory, and stone carving. The above must be showcased in columnar and wall hung glass displays.

ZONE 6 and 7: BELAGAVI

This zone must include a brief history and socio-cultural standing of the city, which stands at the cusp of two cultures: – Maharashtra and Karnataka, with the help of illustrative vinyl wall graphics and procured or replicated artifacts.

ZONE 8: BELAGAVI- MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS, JEWELLERY AND POTTERY

This area must highlight the musical instruments of Dhangar/Kuruba, Pottery of Khanapur, Gokal and Kinhal crafts, Sarees of Vadagaon, Paintings, and Baajuband of Belagavi with the help of encased glass displays, mannequins in the traditional attire, and free-standing units for paintings.