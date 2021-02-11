Deve Gowda generously praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Bengaluru

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, February 10, JD(S) supremo, H D Deve Gowda, praised Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, as an intelligent and sharp man.

“Modi spoke highly of me, as he knows the way I progressed, my background, and my personality. He knows well about me. In the house, he spoke eloquently about the farmers’ struggle. But he did not brood on the issue of ending the struggle. The protest of farmers at Delhi against the farm laws should not be treated as a prestige issue. The farmers have the right to express their feelings or suffering. There is no need to initiate strong steps against the farmers. Just because the BJP has the majority in the Lok Sabha, the farm bills were passed. However, there was no need to table the bills in the Rajya Sabha the very next day,” he felt.

At the same time, he said that he has no problem with Yediyurappa continuing as the chief minister for the remaining term of 30 months. He added that his party will not try to destabilise the state government.

Deve Gowda also supported former chief minister, H D Kumaraswamy’s statement that the party will not field candidates for the bypolls being held in the state. He said the party does not have money to fight the bypolls.