Deve Gowda demands probe by sitting HC judge in Bengaluru riots

Bengaluru

Former Prime Minister, H D Deve Gowda, feels that magisterial inquiry cannot bring out the truth behind the disturbances at DJ Halli and KG Halli here. He demanded a probe by a sitting high court judge for the probe to be effective.

Speaking to media persons on Monday, August 17, Gowda said he wants to know reasons behind these disturbances. He said he is ignorant as to whether internal matters of the Congress ignited the disturbances. He, therefore, refused to be drawn into controversy on this issue. “Innocent people should not face any problems. JD(S) is a secular party. There is no question of our party distancing itself from the minorities,” he asserted.

Gowda said that the Congress and the BJP have been involved with politics relating to the disturbances in order to reap benefits. “I will raise this topic in Rajya Sabha too,” he added.

In the meantime, former chief minister, H D Kumaraswamy, said that the Congress had suffered the loss of image in these disturbances and therefore, the leaders of that party do not have the moral courage to speak about the incidents. He accused both the Congress and the BJP of trying to use the incidents for their own advantage.