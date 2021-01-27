Despite the pandemic Aditi Rao Hydari had a busy 2020

With 2021, Bollywood actors are looking forward to bright times ahead. Last year, due to the pandemic, the world witnessed a lockdown and film projects came to a standstill. Though that being the case, Aditi Rao Hydari is happy that as soon as Mumbai was in the unlock mode, she got busy with work. Interestingly, through the year she also saw her projects releasing in theatres and on OTT.

Looking back at 2020, the Padmaavat actress tells BT, “Lockdown was hard on everyone, and the pandemic times continue to be. I think we’ve all tried to help each other and stay positive and hopeful. Some days have been a struggle, but most days I’ve been particularly grateful and positive.”

While 2020 began with the release of her Tamil flick Psycho in theatres, it followed with the release of her Malayalam and a Telugu film on OTT. “All of these were received with so much love,” she says.

As the unlock phase began in phases, the actress began shooting for multiple projects. She says, “I started shooting again in August and have finished 3 projects.” So with a year like 2020 keeping her busy, she is hoping for being loaded with work this year. She signs off saying, “Hopefully, 2021 will be even busier and more importantly happier and healthier for me and everyone.”