Despite giving so many flops, I always had three-four films in a year: Akshay Kumar

The Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar is one of the fittest and busiest actors of B-Town. The 52-year-old, who is currently busy in the promotions of his upcoming venture Good Newwz said that he was never devoid from work. “Despite giving so many flops, I always had three-four films. There hasn’t been a time in 30 years when I didn’t have a project.” Talking about his bond with Diljit Dosanjh on the sets of Good Newwz, he said, “Diljit’s comic timing is great. We met for first time on the set and hit it off instantly as Punjabis.”

Speaking about the action-packed climax of Sooryavanshi, which he recently shot with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, he said, “The last film Ajay and I worked on was Insan; it was great to shoot with him again. We started our careers together and did many films. Rohit was an assistant director on one of them,” he informs, saying Ranveer on the set, is like a kid in a candy store. “It’s great to see him running and jumping around.” The actor thanked his directors for transforming his career, which helped him to get recognition as an actor. . “It feels good to be recognised as an actor doing good work. Priyadarshan, Rajkumar Santoshi and Neeraj Pandey are some of the many people who helped me transform,” said Akki.

Talking about his upcoming release, Good Newwz also features Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor Khan in lead roles. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film is set to hit the screens on December 27 and will be the last release of the year.