Despite COVID-19, St Mary’s Basilica 9-Day Novena Begins Sans People

Verghese V Joseph

For the very first time in its history, the solemn flag hoisting ceremony of the Nativity of Blessed Mother Mary from St. Mary’s Basilica, Shivaji Nagar, took place on August 29 at 12 noon without the presence of large crowds due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first flag hoisting ceremony was presided by Most Rev. Dr. Peter Machado, Archbishop of Bengaluru.

Normally every year, all roads in and around Shivaji Nagar cantonment area of Bengaluru, would lead to St. Mary’s Basilica — as the solemnity of the nine-day Novena of Blessed Mother Mary gets underway. Thousands of pilgrims would throng the basilica to take part in the first flag hoisting ceremony.

However this year, in a message of hope to the Catholic faithful amidst the COVID-10 pandemic, the Archdiocese of Bangalore has made arrangements to stream live the annual festivities at the St Mary’s Basilica and the Novena in Bengaluru’s Shivajinagar area on different online channels, websites and YouTube platform from August 29 to September 8.

“We have been advised by the government and police to have a low key celebration to avoid crowding of devotees at the shrine and vicinity. As per their directive and as a responsible community, we have decided to live stream all the spiritual programmes spanning nine-day event on social media channels,” Archbishop said.

The Archbishop has appealed to all the faithful to confine to their homes as one family and spend time in prayer, recitation of the Holy Rosary and participate in the holy masses and the adoration. “It is indeed an opportunity for all of us to seek Mother Mary’s interventions to help wipe out the pandemic from the face of the earth. We will be praying very specially for all the devotees and the people of Bengaluru and Karnataka,” he said.

“This year, all the grandeur and fervour of this festival have been snatched away by the COVID-19 pandemic. Undeterred by this pandemic, Bangalore Archdiocese has made alternative arrangements to celebrate the festival spiritually and meaningfully through digital and other social media networks,” he said.

The Novena and the Annual Feast of St. Mary’s Shrine Basilica normally witnessed thousands of people during the nine days of Novena and lakhs of people on the feast day. The sea of humanity is a sight to behold as people from all faiths joyfully and wholeheartedly participate with utmost devotion and piety in these religious services.

As advised by the government and police authorities, the festivities will be a low-key affair this year to avoid crowding of devotees at the Shrine and vicinity.