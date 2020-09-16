Deputy CM agrees to revise pay, protest to continue till Sep 18

Bengaluru

The state government has requested the agitating medical officers to end their strike and resume duty in full. Deputy chief minister Dr Ashwath Narayan said that the government has agreed to certain demands made by the striking doctors but Karnataka State Government Medical Officers Association has decided to continue with the agitation till Friday September 18.

Representatives of the association had held talks with state health minister B Sriramulu in the presence of minister for medical education Dr Sudhakar and deputy chief minister Dr Ashwath Narayan. The government had agreed to the demand for revision of pay and asked the medical officers to withdraw the agitation. But the president of the association said he will announce the decision after holding discussions with the office bearers. Therefore the strike will continue till Friday.

Deputy CM Dr Ashwath Narayan said that the government has recognized the fact that government doctors have worked for seven months without taking any break and assured that the government will make an effort to meet all their demands.

Medical education minister Dr Sudhakar said that the meeting held with the representatives of the striking doctors was fruitful. He said that the government has taken a decision to meet their demands to boost their morale. He said that the chief minister has agreed to all the proposals put forth by the health department during the last six months and expressed confidence that the demands of the doctors would also be met.

President of the association Dr G A Srinivas said that the minister has assured to revise the pay of the medical officers. He said discussions will be held with the office bearers of the association after which another meeting will be held with the minister on Friday. He said that the non-coolperation agitation will continue till Friday.