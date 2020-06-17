“Depression is an illness”: Deepika

The demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has spiked conversations about mental health and depression among Bollywood stars. Apart from expressing pain and sorrow for the late actor, Deepika Padukone has been actively posting messages regarding mental health. Today, yet again Deepika took to Twitter, stating that depression should be treated as any other illness. The actress shared, “Repeat after me: Depression is an illness ‘like any other illness.-DP”

However, several netizens slammed her post, calling out nepotism in Bollywood. A user had commented on Deepika’s post, “Repeat after me Bollywood nepotism killed Sushant Singh Rajput.” Prior to this, the ‘Tamasha’ actress had also tweeted several posts on social media linking depression with mental illness, stating that even she has been through the same. She has often urged everyone to communicate and seek help.