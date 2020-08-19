Dell Technologies Names Rola Dagher Global Channel Chief

Bengaluru

India Dell Technologies has announced Rola Dagher as its new global channel chief, reporting into Bill Scannell, Dell Technologies president, global sales and customer operations.

Dagher will lead Dell Technologies’ global partner strategy, vision, enablement, program design and experience. She begins her new role Sept. 7.

Dagher returns to Dell after three years as president of Cisco Systems Canada. Prior to Cisco, Dagher held sales and leadership roles in Dell’s Enterprise segment and Infrastructure Solutions Group. Prior to that, Dagher helped lead the channel for Bell Canada for 13 years. She has a strong track record of removing partner complexity and delivering simplicity to customers.

Dell’s commitment to the channel is unwavering, and with Rola assuming the Global Channel Chief role we’re poised to continue the winning streak we’ve been on since the formation of Dell Technologies, said Bill Scannell. Rola is passionate about partners, and we’re excited to have her at the helm of a channel business that has grown to deliver 52B in orders revenue annually while driving greater clarity and predictability of engagement for our partners.

Partners are the foundation of our success today and tomorrow, and I’m inspired by the passion and drive of Dell’s channel team, Dagher said. My commitment is to listen, learn and lead through our partners to deliver best-in-class transformational solutions and a digital-first customer experience. I’m looking forward to building upon our deep relationships with partners and leading this incredible organisation to further success. Tian Beng Ng, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Channel, Asia Pacific & Japan said, Naming a passionate partner advocate like Rola Dagher as channel chief, and more closely aligning our channel organisation and sales teams really brings to life the incredible opportunity of our global size and scale. These moves prepare us well for the future and show that we’re committed to supporting partners in every region with consistency and predictability. Dell Technologies is better positioned than ever before to win, and our partners know they can count on us to help them navigate an ever-changing world. Dagher succeeds Joyce Mullen, who after a 21-year career at Dell, announced her departure in July.

The Dell Technologies Partner Program is built to be simple, predictable and profitable. Partners have asked for even better predictability of engagement. To do that, Dell is aligning the channel with core sales teams in each region.

Channel sales are now aligned to Dell’s North America and International sales leaders, John Byrne and Aongus Hegarty. As part of this, Dell is introducing a new International Channel Lead, Diego Majdalani, who will report into Hegarty. Majdalani has led sales for the Latin American region for the past seven years and brings deep partner expertise and knowledge to the role.

Regional channel leads Alvaro Camarena, Anwar Dahab, Tian Beng Ng and Frank Wu will continue in their current roles for LatAm, EMEA, APJ and Greater China respectively, reporting into Majdalani, with tight alignment to Dagher and team. North America channel lead Gregg Ambulos will continue in his role, and report into John Byrne.

Denise Millard will continue her role leading Global Alliances, reporting to Bill Scannell. The Global Alliances and Channel teams will continue to work together to ensure synergies across all our partners for a seamless partner experience.

This structure allows Dell to better support partners within the regions and promotes operational consistency and predictability with core sales teams, while maintaining a strong global presence. Each of these leaders has been a partner advocate for many years and is committed to partners’ success. About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies helps organisations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry’s broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.