Delighted to see Ayodhya issue resolved: Dr Veerendra Heggade

Mangaluru

Dharamasthala Dharmadhikari Dr D Veerendra Heggade inaugurated Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s international baithak (session) at Sanghanikethan here on Friday, December 27. The baitak will be end on December 30.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Heggade said, “We are delighted that Ayodhya issue is resolved. We hope for the construction of Ram Mandir very soon and let it convert into a devotional activity centre.

“Close to 640 saints from Ayodhya will visit Dharmasthala within seven days. Ayodhya is recognized as the place for saints and in coming days Ayodhya should be a centre for devotional activities and recognized internationally,” he said. Speaking about conversion, Dr Heggade said, “Earlier due to poverty and social problems, conversion was taking place. While other religions used to visit houses with the hope of finding solution to their problems, conversion was being done. Now things have changed due to Grameena Vikas Yojana. It has empowered poor in the society which has reduced conversion. Fifty years ago, we were in a situation of going to convent for education. But today education field has grown and are providing quality education. Even in field of medical service, Hindu institutions are at the forefront. Providing service should be the aim of Hindus. Along with education and health, importance should be given to culture and tradition.

He further said, “I was wondering why there is delay in the construction of Ram Mandir. I felt there might be a problem in Rama’s horoscope.

“Under Grameena Vikas Yojana, we have undertaken cleanliness drive at the Dharamsthala temple and we have got award from India Today for clean temple,” he said.

VHP working president M B Puranik welcomed the gathering and Sharan Pumpwell rendered the vote of thanks.

Vishwa Prasanna Theertha Swamiji from Pejawara Math, VHP president Vishnu Sadashiva Kokaje, VHP working president Alok Kumar, VHP working president international Ashok Kumar Chowdary and others were present.