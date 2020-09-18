Delight for some, dismay for others as WFH here to stay for many companies

NEW DELHI

The days blurred into weeks, then months. Now, almost six months later, the pandemic still rages, and the work from home arrangement that started as a temporary fix is set to continue in many companies, to the delight of some and dismay of others.

The old normal has given way to the new and WFH, an acronym that was born in the lockdown and quickly became part of everyday lexicon, is here to stay, at least for the foreseeable future.

As millions of professionals strive for the optimum work-life balance in extraordinary times when they have been confined to their homes, industry giants as well as start-ups have told their employees to continue to be there.

It works for some and not for others, longing to get back to life as it was.

Finance analyst Rishabh Maheshwari is saving on four hours of commute from his home in Gurgaon to his office in Noida. He has been using the extra hours to work out, and also prepare for a certification exam later in the year.

“I am getting more things done in a day, thanks to work from home. It has allowed me to be flexible with my time. My productivity at work too has increased. I would like if the choice to work from home is flexible even after the pandemic,” Maheshwari said.

For Anshika Mehta, however, the charm has worn off. She is tired of working in isolation with no demarcation between weekdays and weekends and no workplace interaction. Add to this the stress of the uncertain COVID-19 situation and no clear end in sight, and she seems quite done.

“The initial lockdown phase allowed me to explore my culinary skills and keep in touch with my creative side. But it has been six months. All days are the same. I am really looking forward to joining back and being able to say, ‘˜Thank God it’s Friday’ at the end of a work week,” the 32-year-old Gurgaon-based corporate communications professional said.

That the precautionary measure – India’s lockdown started on March 25 – would continue for six months and counting was unfathomable. For companies and their employees.

As India’s COVID-19 tally surges – it crossed 52 lakh with 96,424 people testing positive in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry on Friday – companies big and small are also calculating the pros and cons and tweaking their work rules.

The trigger for the WFH introduction might have been the risk of contracting the infection, but one major reason for its prolonged continuation is companies saving on real estate costs.

Food aggregator Zomato, which has reportedly shut 125 of over 150 offices worldwide during the lockdown, said real estate has been one of its “highest recurring expenses”.

After testing the sustainability of work for home for nearly two months, the company said it has decided to make “partial or full work from home a permanent feature for certain roles/teams”.

“We felt the biggest advantages were flexibility of work hours and saving the workforces’ travelling time, while the biggest challenge was ensuring every ‘zoman’ working remotely continued to feel connected and well supported,” DamineeSawhney, VP-HR, Zomato, told.