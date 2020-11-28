Delhi’s Star-Shaped Church Bags Unique Design Award

By Verghese V Joseph –

The Archdiocese of Delhi was awarded for the unique design of the Morning Star Church in Najafgarh near Delhi. The award for the church, which was opened to the public last month, was presented by the Best of India Records (BIR), a repository of authentic records, duly verified through a standard process. The award was received by New Delhi Archbishop Anil J T Couto in New Delhi on Wednesday.

BIR, published by IN-Cube Media, is based in Delhi and aims to bring to limelight the extra-ordinary achievements of the people and organisations. The award was presented by Jose from BIR. Abraham Mathew of Ark Infratech, architect Ranjith P John besides Fr. Stanley Kozhichira were present on the occasion.

Situated at the eco spirituality centre Ish Vatika (the Garden of Lord) in Kair village in Najafgarh on the outskirts of Delhi, the concept and design of the unique star-spangled pentagon church is by Limca Record Holder Fr. Stanley Kozhichira and architectural design by Ranjith John and Joel John. The concept was executed by Abraham Mathew of Ark Infratech and Joseph and James of JJ Infratech.

Built at a cost of Rs. 1.30 crore, the Morning Star Church is designed in a five-dimension shape of a star. It appears to be star from all sides, even from the top; and from inside it looks like a tent, giving a feel of tent of meeting that’s mentioned in the Old Testament.”

BIR showcases the best of India under broad sections dedicated to areas such as business, government, transport, communication, education, science, nature, agriculture, entertainment, arts, sports and many more. It recognises a wide range of records from new discoveries and unique accomplishments to the first, fastest, and biggest of all.

BIR also has access to a vast repository of well-researched record data. Powered by these resources, BIR offers the best platform and authentic service to all those who aspire to set worthy records.