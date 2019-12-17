BUSINESSTOP NEWS

Delhi court extends interim bail of ex-NITI Aayog CEO

IBC News Bureau December 17, 2019
New Delhi

During brief proceedings, the CBI opposes the bail application moved by the six

Viash Kumar Pathak, appearing for the accused, sought time to advance arguments on replies filed by the CBI.

accused, saying they may tamper with the evidence if granted relief.

The court adjourned the matter after senior advocate Siddharth Luthra and advocate Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar also granted exemption from personal appearance to former union minister , an accused in the case, for today.

Besides Khullar, the court also extended relief to former OSD to finance minister Pradeep Kumar Bagga A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the interim bail granted to former NITI Aayog CEO Sindhushree Khullar and others till January 27 in the INX Media corruption case.

and former FIPB director Prabodh Saxena.

The interim relief granted to former section officer of the FIPB unit in the Finance Ministry Ajeet Kumar Dungdung, then under secretary in the FIPB unit Rabindra Prasad and former joint secretary (Foreign Trade) DEA Anup K Pujari were also extended by the court.

The court had granted the bail to them on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and one surety of the like amount. (PTI)

IBC News Bureau

