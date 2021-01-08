Degree, PG, Diploma, BE offline classes will be finalized soon: DCM Ashwathnarayan

The offline classes for first and second-year students of degree, post-graduation, diploma and engineering students will be started after the festival of Sankranti and Vice-Chancellors have been asked to submit a report with regard to this, Deputy Chief Minister Ashwatha Narayana, Who is also the minister of higher education, announced on Friday,

He informed this after convening a Video Conference with all the Vice-Chancellor of Government and Private Universities, Senior officials of several departments including that of higher education.

All the Vice-Chancellors who attended the meeting equivocally suggested the government should start the offline classes. Specific date to start the classes will be decided after the submission of the report by the Vice-Chancellors, he clarified.

The offline classes for the final year students of the above classes have already been started and running successfully. By taking this success into account, it has been decided to open the remaining classes also. All measures will be taken as per UGC and COVID guidelines, Narayana emphasized.

The meeting prominently deliberated about when it would be convenient to start the academic year 2021-22. Ashwatha Narayana told that the exams for second PUC students have already been announced to be conducted in the second week of May. The time table for the higher education will be framed keeping this in consideration, he said.

All the Vice-Chancellors including Prof. Karisiddappa of VCTU and registrars have expressed their opinion, that it would be better to conduct offline examinations (Hard Paper Writing) rather than going for online exams. The government will consider this seriously. As per UGC norms examination needs to be completed in the month of March. But, the syllabus has not been completed in several universities. So, the government is mulling about conducting the examination process in April or May, he informed.

Bus Pass & Hostel

Confusion over students’ bus pass issue will be cleared soon by discussing with DyCM Lakshmana Savadi, who is the minister of transport. It will be finalized whether students can use the old pass itself or not. Hostel facility will be provided for students of SC/ST community after the beginning of classes and department of social welfare has responded positively about this, the higher education minister informed.

Kumar Naik, Principal Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Pradeep P, Commissioner, Department of collegiate education, Prof. Thimmegowda, Vice-Chairman, Higher Education Council, Vice-Chancellor, Registrars attended the meeting.

Ashwatha Narayana Participated in the meeting from Ramanagara, where he also the district in-charge minister.