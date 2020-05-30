Deepika to star in Prabhas-Nag Ashwin film

It is already known that Mahanati director Nag Ashwin is working on a film with a world-class appeal for Prabhas as the lead in it. But apart from the rumors on what could be the story backdrop of this movie, there are more speculations popping up each day about the heroine in it.

Though the official confirmation is yet to be made, Deepika Padukone appears to have signed in to pair up Prabhas in Nag Ashwin’s direction. Here is an indirect leak from the actress with today’s Insta story.

Deepika Padukone’s Instagram story has ‘Mahanati’ poster, asking her followers to ‘watch it now’, where she also tagged Nag Ashwin to it. Nag too acknowledged it by calling it ‘a cool notification to wake up to’, which almost confirms their association for a project.

Many a time, our directors try to hide the star cast they want in their film, for the surprise or due to the wait for confirmation. But tagging on social media stories, birthday wishes, and leaked pictures are always hints we need to catch. Well, it would be great to see Deepika and Prabhas on screen together and let us see if Nag confirms it soon.