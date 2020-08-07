Deepika Padukone’s likely to begin shoot in Sri Lanka

The outbreak of COVID-19 has put a pause in the tinsel town activities. However, as the situation is improving, slowly celebrities are now going back to work while maintaining all the safety norms. To this, reportedly, filmmaker Shakun Batra’s upcoming untitled film starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi is likely to begin its shooting in Sri Lanka by November 2020.

According to an entertainment portal, the director is planning to fly off to Sri Lanka with her team, only if the travel situation improves by the end of this year. As per the sources, a team of handpicked 50 crew members is now being formed for the international shooting.

Although the film was slated to be released on 12 February 2021, it’s now likely to be pushed due to the delay in shooting. Meanwhile, speaking about the film, Deepika once revealed in an interview that her next with Shakun Batra holds a story with an interesting narrative that is all about moments. She also added that her experience with the filmmaker and his taste in cinema has always excited her to get on the sets for his next that she is a part of.