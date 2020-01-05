Deepika celebrates birthday with hubby at Mumbai airport, both looks funky

It is Deepika Padukone’s birthday today and the beauty got the celebrations started at the Mumbai airport with hubby Ranveer Singh by her side.

The star had a sweet surprise waiting for her on her arrival at the airport as she headed to catch her Lucknow bound flight. A fan presented her with a chocolate cake and our cameras were there to capture the sweet gesture. The blushing birthday girl was all smiles as Ranveer and the shutterbugs sang her the birthday song while she cut her cake.

Thanking the paparazzi and the fan for their thoughtfulness, the actress fed a piece of cake to the lucky man and also fed her hubby a piece before posing for a few pictures and heading into the airport to catch her flight.

Both, Deepika and Ranveer opted for funky outfits for their short trip. While the actress donned an oversized orange sweater over a blue shirt with a large bow, Ranveer opted for an all denim look that he topped off with a high fashion winter coat and matching cap.

Deepika is en route to Lucknow, where she will spend her special day at a café run by acid attack survivors. Considering that she is making her production debut ‘Chhapaak’, a film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, the actress said in a recent interview that she felt it was important for her to spend her day with these victims.

‘Chhapaak’, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is set to release in theatres on January 10. The film will clash with the Ajay Devgn and Kajol starrer ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’.