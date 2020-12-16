Decision on Council Chairman after discussions: CM BSY

Bengaluru

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has said that discussion will be held with Minister for Law and others and a suitable decision will be taken with regard to the Legilsative Council Chairman Prathap Chandra Shetty, against whom, the ruling BJP, backed by the JDS has moved a No Confidence Motion notice.

It may be recalled that high drama had unfurled in the Legislative Council on Tuesday in this regard. Members of the Councill resorted to hurling abuses at one another and even manhandled the Deputy Chairman in the house.

Pandemonium broke out when the Congress members pulled Deputy Chairman SL Dharme Gowda (JDS) down from the Chairman’s seat alleging that the BJP had blocked Council Chairman Prathap Chandra Shetty from entering the house.

The House was adjourned sine die without any business being taken up.

It is now said that after the melee, Council Chairman Prathap Chandra Shetty has expressed his desire to step down from the post. However, it is believed that the senior Congress leaders have asked him to not tender his resignation and instead wait and watch what action the Governor may initiate.

After the Tuesday’s incident, the BJP and the JDS met the Governor and complained about the same. Governor Vaju Bhai Vala is yet to act.