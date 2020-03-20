Dec 19 violence: Magisterial inquiry to be reported by April 23

Mangaluru

The report of the magisterial inquiry being conducted into December 19 protest here which turned violent, by the magisterial inquiry headed by Udupi district deputy commissioner G Jagadeesha, which was earlier scheduled to be submitted by March 23, will now be prepared and handed over by April 23. This was stated by inquiry officer G Jagadeesha.

The magisterial inquiry sitting was conducted in the court hall of the assistant commissioner here on Thursday. A total of 35 persons including 29 policemen and six members of the public adduced to explain. With this, the total number of evidences recorded so far has crossed 350.

Speaking to media persons later, Jagadeesha said that the government had directed him to submit the report by March 23 but that he has requested to extend the period by a month as the report could not be completed by the prescribed time limit. He said that the government has responded positively to his request and final report would now be filed before April 23. Noting that the high court has fixed April 21 for the submission of the report, he said that the magisterial inquiry report would be prepared and submitted before that date.

The inquiry officer has served notices on Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner Mangaluru assistant commissioner and medical officer of Wenlock Hospital who performed post-mortem of the bodies of those who died in the firing. “On behalf of police department, 176 had come forward to provide evidences. 30 are yet to record their statements. They will give statements on March 23. Another chance will be provided to the people to record statements,” he explained.

He said that assistant commissioner of police Belliappa, who is the nodal officer of the department, has been asked to see that some documents which his department was to submit that are pending, are submitted at the earliest. Six persons including Golibar Victims Forum convener Jaleel Krishnapura, SDPI district president Athkaulla Jokatte, corporator Muneeeb Bengare, and Hassan Adakkal were among the six who filed statements against the police.