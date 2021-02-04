Dear Megha First Look: Megha Akash sheds tear from right eye

Megha Akash is currently busy in her upcoming film Dear Megha in which she is playing the titular role. Rana Daggubati, Vijay Sethupathi and director Gautham Menon have come in the support of Megha Akash and today morning they unveiled the first look poster of this upcoming movie Dear Megha.

Coming on the first look poster of Dear Megha, the actress Megha Akash is seen shedding a tear from her right eye. The movie lovers are curious to know the reason behind her tears.

Touted to be a romantic entertainer, the film Megha Akash is helmed by Sushanth Reddy and bankrolled by Arjun Dasyan under Vedaansh Creative Works and Soaring Elephant Films banners. Adith Arun and Arjun Somayajulu are playing the lead roles in this film. The makers have already wrapped up the entire shoot of Dear Megha and currently the film is in the post production stage.

Megha Akash made her debut in Telugu film Lie in which she romanced with the young actor Nithiin under the direction of Hanu Raghavapudi, which was produced by Ram Achanta, Gopichand Achanta and Anil Sunkara under their banner 14 Reels Entertainment, and the film was released in 2017.

Currently Megha Akash has a number of projects in her kitty such as- Manu Charitra, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Keli and Radhe which are in the different production stages.