DCP sings Kannada melody ‘Joteyali’

A video recorded by South East SP Isha Pant is now winning hearts. “Jothe Jotheyali’ song of the movie ‘Geetha’ is one of the all-time favourite melodies of Kannadigas.

Now Isha Pant, who is considered as a rough and tough police officer recorded this song and the music lovers are delighted to see this side of the cop.

Isha, a native of Madhya Pradesh sang this song after learning Kannada, especially for a radio programme. She is a 2011 batch IPS officer. Bollywood blockbuster Jai Gangajal of 2015 reportedly revolves around her achievement. In this biopic, Priyanka Chopra played the role of Isha Pant.

She was awarded the best all-around Indian Police Service (IPS) probationer even as she was being trained. She also won the Prime Minister’s baton and Home Ministry’s revolver at the 64th ‘Dikshant Parade’ at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.