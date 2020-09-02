DCP New Nodal Officer to Control Crimes

Hubli

The twin-Sud instructed to take strict action to prevent crime in the city of Hubli-Dharwad twin increases in the incidence of crime in the city, which would have to put a streak of Director General of Police Praveen Sood Khadak Police Department gave notice of subordinate officers. Khadak has instructed Police Chief General Praveen Sood to convene a meeting with police officials in the city following the recent directive of Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai to curb the escalating crime in the city. He has obtained comprehensive information on criminal cases in the Twin Cities. These should be cut down. The law mandated strict enforcement of public order. In the twin cities, illegal activities such as Gundagiri, Gambling, Mataka, Metarabuddhi Vasuli and other crimes must be curtailed. The general public should also inform the police department of such activities. It is learned that Sood had appointed DCP Krishnakant as a noodle officer at the same time to curb such criminal activities. He directed the authorities to take stringent measures to curb the eradication of drug trafficking across the state and to monitor the eagle’s presence in the twin cities. Hu-dha Commissioner of Police, R. Dilip, District Superintendent of Police Vertika Katiyara and other subordinates were present.