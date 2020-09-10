DCM, BBMP Chief celebrates Kempegowda Jayanti at Mekhri Circle

The statue of the Kempegowda statue near the city’s Kempegowda bus stand is scheduled to be erected in the same manner as the Kempegowda statue near Bengaluru International Airport, said Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan said on Thursday. DCM and BBMP Chief N Manjunatha Prasad, Special Chief Guest Actor Puneeth Rajkumar garlanded the Kempegowda statue at Mekhri Circle.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Day Celebration held at the BBMP headquarters, he said the decision was taken at a council meeting. He said the Kempegowda statue would be erected near the Kempegowda bus stand.

“We should be proud of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanti. Kempegowda had ruled as a custodian then. However, his vision of urban construction has illuminated millions of people today. Bangalore is a vast city. Have worked according to caste and profession. Kempegowdaru would never have thought that he would be remembered even 500 years later,” he added.

His visionary style is the reason why he is still memorable today. He said his work for all the people was commendable. There are cities elsewhere. They are just there for the people.However, Bengaluru alone is built for the people of the entire world. But in the memory of Kempegowda, there was no statue built in city.

The 108-foot-tall statue is in the works. Along with it, a large Central Park is also being built.

He said that the work of restoration work is being done by the Kempegowda Development Authority.

The work that Kempegowder has done in the past is being done by BBMP. Bengaluru is one of the most famous cities in the world. Each sector has its own contribution. It was Nadaprabhu Kempegowda who laid the groundwork for all of these.

Mayor Gautam Kumar said the Kempegowda Jayanti should have been celebrated with great zeal. Due to the Covid situation, the celebrations went on in a simpler manner. Urban builder Kempegowder is an adventurer. He said that by his foresight, the ponds had already been constructed. He said that the award was being recognized in recognition of 31 achievements as part of Kempegowda’s Jayanti.

Speaking at the inauguration, BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad said, Kempegowda’s Jayanti is a celebration for us. This is a festival. We have been celebrating this with great zeal. The festival that was scheduled in April, was postponed in the wake of Covid.

This year, we have organized the event in a simple way. This time around, we have honored 31 achievers who have done considerable service in various fields.

Opposition leader Wajid, JDS party leader Nethra Narayan and many other leaders were present on the occasion. Dr Aseema Bhanu, Dr Taha Mateen, Social Worker Dr. Venkatesh, Nitin, Ramana Vashishtha, Musician, Vijay Nair, Nagaraj, Santosh Thamaiah, Lieutenant General Thimmayya, Lieutenant General Thimmayya, Successor Sharma, Meena Ganesh KS Varma, Kamath, Narayanaswamy, Achuthagowda in the sports field.

Dr. Taslimmari Syed, Government Employees Dr. H. Subramanya Joyce, Suresh, Shruti G., Vidwan H. S. Venugopal, Theater Artist P.Vinayachandra, Rakesh C.R., Yoga Pattu Manjunath, Dancer Prashant Gopal Shastri, Sahitya Kempegowda was honored with 33 performances in a variety of fields including theater artist Nonnavinakere Ramakrishnaiah, AN Kalyani, Naveen Benakappa of the medical field, Nagaratnam Raju and Krishnamurthy Nadig.