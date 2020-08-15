DC unfurls tricolour as Udupi celebrated Independence Day

Udupi

The 74th Independence Day was celebrated at Mahatma Gandhi sports ground at Ajjarkad here on Saturday.

Deputy commissioner (DC) G Jagadeesha hoisted the national flag and received guard of honour from the different cadre of police.

The DC addressing at the gathering said, “Due to the pandemic, there is no much scope for celebration. Many freedom fighters sacrificed their lives to achieve freedom for our nation. Mahatma Gandhiji came to Dakshina Kannada and some parts of Udupi to promote Khadi. Founder of Corporation Bank Haji Abdullah Saheb was the president of the welcome committee that time. Salt Satyagraha was held in Kaup, Katpady and Kundapur in 1930. Krishna Rao Kodgi from Kundapur, Annappa Karanth, S U Paniyadi Udupi, and Hiryadka Ramaray Amalya took part in the freedom movement. It is our duty to remember them.

“In 2019-20 academic year, Udupi secured first place in PUC result in the state with 90.71 percent and ‘A’ grade in SSLC.

“The government has given approval for a port project in Hejamady that will cost about Rs 180.84 crore. The construction will start soon. Another sanctioned project is Jawali Park in Karkala. It will help generate employment for youths.

“Padubidri beach received Blue Flag recognition and it is expected to get international recognition soon.

“Around 60 oxygen beds will be provided to district hospital Ajjarkad from SDRF fund which amounts to about Rs 55 lac. About 124 beds will get oxygen facility and the work is in progress.

“Ten ICU beds each will be dedicated for Covid patients in Karkala and Kundapur government hospitals and oxygen facility will be provided for 30 beds in Karkala taluk hospital and the same facility will be extended to 50 more beds. At present, the total available oxygen beds in Kundapur government hospital is 38 and it will be extended to 60.

“Due to the Covid-19, we have special social responsibility. Let us all join hands together to curb the spreading virus and overcome all hindrances. The district administration, health department staff, health warriors, police and ASHA workers are putting in their sincere effort in curbing Covid. We hope to celebrate the Republic Day next year with no fear and in a grand manner. I urge everyone to support corona warriors in order to control the spread of coronavirus,” he said.

Corona warriors like physicians, lab technicians, junior health assistants, officials of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development and Revenue department, teachers, drivers, ASHA and municipal workers were felicitated on the occasion.

MLA K Raghupathi Bhat, CEO OF zilla panchayat Preethi Gehlot, SP Vishnuvardhan, Coast Guard superintendent police Chethan, Mangaluru Coastal Authority president Mattar Rathnakar Hegde, Udupi district panchayat president Dinakar Babu, Udupi Urban Development Authority president A Raghavendra Kini, and Udupi taluk panchayat president Sandhya Kamath were present.

Thermal screeners and sanitizers were arranged at the entrance by the Independence Day celebration committee and social distance was maintained in the programme.