INDIA

Davinder case in NIA hand as good as death says Rahul Gandhi

IBC News Bureau January 17, 2020
0 41 Less than a minute

 

New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the best way to “silence” Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh was to hand the investigations against him to NIA chief Y C Modi, under whose care the case will be “as good as dead”.

Training his guns on the National Investigation Agency chief, Gandhi said he had earlier investigated the Gujarat riots and the Harem Pandya assassination cases. “The best way to silence Terrorist DSP Davinder, is to hand the case to the NIA,” Gandhi said on Twitter, adding that the agency is headed by “another Modi” who investigated the Gujarat riots and the Haren Pandya’s assassination.

In his care, “the case is as good as dead”, Gandhi alleged. Using the hashtag “WhoWantsTerroristDavinderSilenced”, the Congress leader asked “And why”. Singh was arrested on Saturday from Kulgam in south Kashmir along with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists Naveed Baba and Altaf and a lawyer operating as an overground worker for terror outfits.

Tags
Show More

IBC News Bureau

Related Articles

January 17, 2020
43

People’s representatives should take their duties seriously says Naqvi

January 17, 2020
41

Mamata will not attend governor’s meeting citing preoccupations

January 17, 2020
43

My statement on Amazon misconstrued says Piyush Goyal

January 17, 2020
42

Swatantra Dev Singh elected as UP BJP chief

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker