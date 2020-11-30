Davanagere’s GMIT college bagged ‘most promising and leading Engg and Tech college 2020 award

Davanagere

G.M. Institute of Technology (GMIT), Davanagere has bagged ‘the most promising and leading engineering and technology college of the year 2020 from the state of Karnataka. The award was instituted by Begin up research intelligence private limited. The award was presented to the college principal Prof Y.Vijaya Kumar recently at Taj West end hotel of Bengaluru in the presence of a galaxy of dignitaries and audience on the occasion of educational excellence awards and conference 2020 under the concept of quality education and placement, said an official release here on Monday.

More than one hundred educational institutes across the country have participated in the conference and the award has been declared to the GMIT based on the performance shown in the placement and training records by the college besides the basic facilities extended to the students along with the best teaching and learning methods used during the Covid 19 pandemic, the release added.