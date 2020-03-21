Davanagere DC appeal the religious leaders to perform their prayers in their homes and avoid mass prayers

Davanagere: DC Mahantesh Bilagi appealed the religious leaders and gurus of Muslims, Christians to avoid mass prayers being held in their shrines in view of combating the spreading of Corona virus till March 31. In stead of visiting in large gatherings to the shrines, let them have prayers in their respective houses or let them visit the shrines in small numbers, so as to avoid the contacts of the mass people, the DC advised, presiding over the meeting of religious leaders of Davanmagere district at his chambers on Friday evening. District wakf boarSiraj Ahamed said that there are over 300 mazids, 45 dargas besides many Ashurkhanas exiting in Davanagere district. We have slashed down the prayers duration to 20 minutes from the earlier system of one hour prayer and it will be followed for another three weeks and we are ready to abide by the district administration guidelines from time to time, Siraj Ahamed said. Amanulla Khan said that they have already started giving sanitizers and masks to their community people who goes perform prayers to the masids, besides, keeping the premises clean and tidy. Religious guru Haneef Moulana appealed the CMC authorities to keep the muslim dwelling colonies clean and to avoid the pig menace in the interest of the health of the community people. Chicken sales centers union leader Koli Ibrahim, Siddiq Pylvan along with many other smaj leaders have expressed their views and ultimately assured the DC to be followed the guidelines issued by the district administration in the interest eradicating the spreading of Corona virus.

DC further added that all service centers including Aadhar, Atal, RTO, Subregistrar, CMC, are all shut down till the end of March.

ZP CEO Padma Basavanthappa, ASP Rajeev M, AC Mamatha Hosagoudar,CMC commissioner Vishwanath Mudajji, DHO Dr Raghavendra Swamy, medical officers Dr Nagaraj, Dr Raghavan, Dr Nataraj along with other district level and local officers were present.