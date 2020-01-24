Dating app Tinder to add panic button to save users from dangerous dates

You can now save yourself from those creepy dates, as Tinder has just announced the addition of a panic button on the application to alert the authorities if any unexpected situation takes place as part of the safety initiative for its users, both online and in person.

According to People magazine, on Thursday Tinder revealed the new feature to let users discreetly call for emergency services if they are caught in any danger.

The company integrated with an application called the Noonlight, a connected safety platform, to implement the feature.

Talking about the new feature, the co-founder and CCO of Noonlight Brittany LeComte said: “Noonlight acts as a silent bodyguard in situations when you’re alone or meeting someone for the first time. Now, through our integration with Tinder, it can serve as a quick backup for daters, helping to deter bad behaviour and helping members meet matches with more confidence.”

Once this feature is added, users will also be able to add information such as their location, time and upcoming dates.

Along with this added safety option, the dating app is also introducing a photo verification in order to get blue checkmarks on the user’s profile.

By the use of Artificial Intelligence, this type of verification is supposed to curb catfishing.

However, the feature won’t be widely available until later in the year.

Tinder CEO Elie Seidman said: “Every day, millions of our members trust us to introduce them to new people, and we’re dedicated to building innovative safety features powered by best-in-class technology that meet the needs of today’s daters.”

Lastly, features called ‘Does This Bother You?’ to report offensive messages from matches and ‘Undo’ to take back a potentially inappropriate message will be included in the application.

“I’m proud to share these updates, which represent an important step in driving our safety work forward at an unmatched scale,” Elie added.