Dasara to be low-key celebration due to coronavirus pandemic

Mangaluru

Mangaluru is known for celebrating Dasara with a lot of grandeur. Tourists, devotees flock in to witness the extravagant celebration which takes place during the festival. Kudroli Shri Gokarnanatheshwara temple and Mangaladevi temple have been the two forefront temples in celebrating Dasara.

Mangaluru Dasara has also attracted attention all over the state, for its elaborate procession, devotion, enthusiastic activists and grandeur. People come in large numbers to Kudroli temple to seek blessings of the Gods during the festival.

Mangaluru Dasara is a 10 day-long festival which is enjoyed by people belonging to different sections of society.

Unfortunately, the corona pandemic has robbed the people of happiness and joy they experience in the celebration of the festivals. The atmosphere during Ganesh Chathurti, Sri Krishna Janmashtami were quite modest compared to the previous years’ celebrations. Ganesh Chathurti was celebrated for a few days without carrying out any procession. Similarly, even the Sri Krishna Janmashtami was a low-key celebration in Kadri.

Dasara is right around the corner and people are expecting the same level of celebration. However, with the current situation prevailing there is slim possibility for that to happen given the several restrictions placed as a precautionary measure. It will also be disappointing for the children given their level of excitement for the festival.

Mangaluru Dasara is even known to generate revenue through the booking of hotels, stalls and shops. But, this time around these activities will also likely suffer huge financial losses.

The treasurer of Kudroli temple Padmaraj said, “Except the grand procession, the Mangaluru Dasara will be celebrated as usual. There is no Anna Santharpane for the devotees as we will only distribute prasadam. Keeping SOPs in mind from the government we will take all kinds of measures at the temple during the celebration.”

“All the rituals will be carried out like the installation of Goddess Sharada and Navadurga with a limited number of people. We have a huge hall and surrounding area where about 10,000 people in a day can attend without any issues. We will set up enough helplines, take all kinds of precautionary measures,” said Padmaraj.

“We have noticed that around 50 to 60 per cent of the devotees have been visiting the temple. Now the people have learnt to live with the coronavirus. Further, the installation ceremony of Goddess Sharada will be done as per the rituals and will remain unchanged,” said Padmaraj.

Mangaladevi temple trustee Ramanath Hegde said, “The visitors to the temple have drastically come down and revenue has been hit very hard. This year’s celebration there will be no procession, tiger dance, as it will be celebrated with only a few rituals inside the temple.”