Darshan to act in a film on wild animals and the forests

Challenging Star Darshan is known for signing unique projects with offbeat and varied screenplays. He is known for taking calculated creative risks which have been giving him good results. Now he is all set to act in a movie on wild animals, and the forest. Presently Darshan is busy in shooting of Veera Madakari Nayaka on the Nayaka rulers of Chitradurga.

This movie will be directed by Rajendra Singh Babu, a veteran Kannada director. Babu said that Darshan is playing the role of an IFS officer in this movie. “It is all about wild animals, their trafficking, and the forest. It is a first of its kind movie in Kannada,” explained Babu. According to Babu, he was inspired by the African forest and wild animal tales. “I wrote the screenplay while in lockdown,” he added.

Darshan has always loved flora and fauna. He’s even undertaken extensive Wildlife photography. Darshan organized a 3-day photo exhibition of his wildlife photography, ‘Life on the Wild Side’, was held at a hotel in Mysuru from March 1st last year. Nearly 75 photographs captured by the actor at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, Ranganthittu Bird Sanctuary, Male Mahdeswhara Hills, and in the forests of Kerala were on display.

Darshan has traveled extensively to Kabini, Nagarhole, Hosanagalu (Theerhahalli), Male Mahadeshwara Betta, and also Kochi in pursuit of his hobby and therefore is not unfamiliar with the milieu. “I would spend four hours in the morning and four hours in the evening on photography. The best time to capture photographs of birds is between 5 am and 10 am and during sunset. In wildlife photography, the lighting makes a huge difference,” said the brand ambassador of the Karnataka Forest Department.

For his photography, the actor has spent several hours in forests in the forests. The actor feels that he’s able to clear his head when he’s with the camera. “I can’t explain the high when I see my photograph in hand, especially since it’s a long process – from the time a picture is clicked to the time it is processed,” he said before the exhibition last year.